Tutti i giochi Xbox Game Pass per Android (xCloud) disponibili in questo momento

Devo aspettare per giocare ai giochi proprietari?

Microsoft ha affermato che gli abbonati a Game Pass avranno accesso alla maggior parte dei titoli Xbox Game Studios e ID@Xbox il giorno del lancio, come tutti gli altri. Ciò include i titoli di Xbox Game Studios e Bethesda Softworks . Vale la pena ricordare che non tutti i giochi arriveranno sulle versioni console e cloud gaming di Game Pass poiché alcuni sono limitati al PC (come Microsoft Flight Simulator).

Come posso iniziare?

È piuttosto semplice. Dopo esserti registrato a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, dovrai scaricare l’app Xbox Game Pass per Android dal Play Store o dal Galaxy Store , a seconda delle tue preferenze e disponibilità. Quindi, accedi all’account che hai usato per registrarti a Game Pass Ultimate e sarai pronto.

Puoi anche giocare nel tuo browser tramite il sito Web Xbox.com/play.

Di cosa ho bisogno per giocare ai giochi Game Pass sul mio telefono?

Microsoft dice che avrai bisogno di alcune cose per iniziare. Per prima cosa, hai bisogno di un dispositivo Android con Marshmallow (Android 6.0+) o versioni successive, con almeno Bluetooth 4. La buona notizia è che comprende un sacco di dispositivi moderni. Quindi, se stai pensando a un aggiornamento, assicurati di controllare i nostri migliori telefoni Android per Game Pass .

Successivamente, ti servirà un controller esterno di qualche tipo poiché la maggior parte dei giochi disponibili non avrà un livello di input touch applicato. Fondamentalmente, puoi usare molti accessori diversi, incluso un PlayStation DualShock 4!

Infine, parliamo di connessione internet molto veloce. Se utilizzi il Wi-Fi di casa, assicurati di essere connesso alla banda 5 Ghz per la massima larghezza di banda. Puoi anche utilizzare i dati mobili, ma qualunque cosa tu stia utilizzando, assicurati che sia almeno una velocità di download di 10 Mbps.

In quali paesi è disponibile il gioco cloud Xbox?

Microsoft ha segnalato 22 paesi per il lancio di giochi cloud Xbox per Android. Altri paesi verranno aggiunti in futuro man mano che il programma continua ad espandersi. Ecco l’elenco attuale:

Austria

Belgio

Canada

Repubblica Ceca

Danimarca

Finlandia

Francia

Germania

Ungheria

Irlanda

Italia

Olanda

Norvegia

Polonia

Portogallo

Slovacchia

Spagna

Corea del Sud

Svezia

Svizzera

Regno Unito

stati Uniti

Gioco su cloud completo con l’elenco Xbox Game Pass Ultimate