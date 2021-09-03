Tutti i giochi Xbox Game Pass per Android (xCloud) disponibili in questo momento
Devo aspettare per giocare ai giochi proprietari?
Microsoft ha affermato che gli abbonati a Game Pass avranno accesso alla maggior parte dei titoli Xbox Game Studios e ID@Xbox il giorno del lancio, come tutti gli altri. Ciò include i titoli di Xbox Game Studios e Bethesda Softworks . Vale la pena ricordare che non tutti i giochi arriveranno sulle versioni console e cloud gaming di Game Pass poiché alcuni sono limitati al PC (come Microsoft Flight Simulator).
Come posso iniziare?
È piuttosto semplice. Dopo esserti registrato a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, dovrai scaricare l’app Xbox Game Pass per Android dal Play Store o dal Galaxy Store , a seconda delle tue preferenze e disponibilità. Quindi, accedi all’account che hai usato per registrarti a Game Pass Ultimate e sarai pronto.
Puoi anche giocare nel tuo browser tramite il sito Web Xbox.com/play.
Di cosa ho bisogno per giocare ai giochi Game Pass sul mio telefono?
Microsoft dice che avrai bisogno di alcune cose per iniziare. Per prima cosa, hai bisogno di un dispositivo Android con Marshmallow (Android 6.0+) o versioni successive, con almeno Bluetooth 4. La buona notizia è che comprende un sacco di dispositivi moderni. Quindi, se stai pensando a un aggiornamento, assicurati di controllare i nostri migliori telefoni Android per Game Pass .
Successivamente, ti servirà un controller esterno di qualche tipo poiché la maggior parte dei giochi disponibili non avrà un livello di input touch applicato. Fondamentalmente, puoi usare molti accessori diversi, incluso un PlayStation DualShock 4!
Infine, parliamo di connessione internet molto veloce. Se utilizzi il Wi-Fi di casa, assicurati di essere connesso alla banda 5 Ghz per la massima larghezza di banda. Puoi anche utilizzare i dati mobili, ma qualunque cosa tu stia utilizzando, assicurati che sia almeno una velocità di download di 10 Mbps.
In quali paesi è disponibile il gioco cloud Xbox?
Microsoft ha segnalato 22 paesi per il lancio di giochi cloud Xbox per Android. Altri paesi verranno aggiunti in futuro man mano che il programma continua ad espandersi. Ecco l’elenco attuale:
- Austria
- Belgio
- Canada
- Repubblica Ceca
- Danimarca
- Finlandia
- Francia
- Germania
- Ungheria
- Irlanda
- Italia
- Olanda
- Norvegia
- Polonia
- Portogallo
- Slovacchia
- Spagna
- Corea del Sud
- Svezia
- Svizzera
- Regno Unito
- stati Uniti
Gioco su cloud completo con l’elenco Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield V
- Battletoads
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Blinx: The Time Sweeper
- Bloodroots
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Carto
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
- ClusterTruck
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Control
- Crackdown 3 (campaign)
- Cricket 19
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Cris Tales
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Cyber Shadow
- Dark Alliance
- Darksiders Genesis
- DayZ
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans!
- DiRT 5
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dodgeball Academia
- Donut County
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM 2
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- DOOM Eternal
- Double Dragon Neon
- Double Kick Heroes
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Drake Hollow
- Eastshade
- eFootball PES 2021
- Elite Dangerous
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 19
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motosport 7
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fuzion Frenzy
- Gang Beasts
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War 4
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Genesis Noir
- Goat Simulator
- Going Under
- Golf with Your Friends
- Gonner2
- Grounded
- GreedFall
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hades
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Haven
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hotshot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Ikenfell
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Katana ZERO
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Killer Queen Black
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Madden NFL 20
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monster Hunter World
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Morkredd
- Moto GP 20
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NieR: Automata
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
- PHOGS
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies 2: Garden Warfare
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Project Winter
- Rage 2
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Supraland
- Surviving Mars
- Tell Me Why
- Terraria
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Little Acre
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Sims 4
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne (episodes 1-3)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Torchlight 3
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Tropico 6
- Twelve Minutes
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Unravel Two
- Unruly Heroes
- Unto the End
- Void Bastards
- Warhammer Vermintide 2
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wilmot’s Warehouse
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D.
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 3
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5